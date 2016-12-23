Come For the Politics. Stay For the Pie

As we head into the holiday weekend, I’m really not in the mood to round up all of the depressing stories about what we can expect from a Trump administration. So I hope you will all forgive me for breaking with the “Quick Takes” tradition to offer something very different today.

As I’m sure you’re aware by now, we are in the middle of our annual fundraising drive here at the Washington Monthly. Our appeals usually focus on the fact that—day in and day out—we provide you with the kind of fact-based reporting and independent journalism that has always been a critical part of maintaining our democratic republic. As we brace for the incoming Trump administration, that will be more important than ever.

While that’s the case we make, it doesn’t preclude us from also having some fun with this. So today, as a way to entice you to click on that banner below and make a contribution, I’m going to offer you something right here at the Washington Monthly that you won’t find anywhere else on the internet … the recipe for my Nana’s pumpkin chiffon pie.

More than anything else, this recipe is at the center of my family’s holiday traditions. I have no idea where it originally came from. All I know is that Nana always made it, and my mom took up the tradition after Nana passed away. Now Mom is gone and it is mine to carry forward. So here you go:

Ingredients:

2 T gelatin

1 1/3 cups of brown sugar packed

1 t each of salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger

2 1/2 cups of pumpkin

6 egg yolks

1 cup of milk

6 egg whites

1/2 t cream of tartar

12 T of sugar

Directions: Blend gelatin, brown sugar, salt, spices, pumpkin, egg yolks and milk in a sauce pan. Cook over medium heat and stir constantly until it boils. Place the pan in cold water to cool until the mixture mounds slightly when dropped from a spoon. Beat thoroughly. Fold into a meringue of egg whites, cream of tartar and sugar. Pour into pre-made pie crust. Chill for about an hour and top with whipped cream to serve.

Yield: Two pies

By way of reviews, one time when I made this for guests at a holiday gathering, one of them told me that—other than “death by chocolate” pie—this was the best he had ever eaten.

That is my holiday gift to you. In exchange, I hope you’ll click on the banner below and make a tax deductible contribution to the Washington Monthly —where you can come for the politics and stay for the pie.

Happy Holidays Everyone!