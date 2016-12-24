We Will Not Yield

Years ago, Billy Joel used to close his concerts with the following line:

“Don’t take any s___ from anybody!”

It’s worthwhile advice, especially now–and it’s advice we at the Washington Monthly plan to follow.

We won’t take it from the Trump administration, that coterie of cretins determined to wipe away the advances of the 20th and early 21st centuries. Trump and his acolytes want to impose their fantasies upon reality: his Cabinet nominees froth with hatred for the very government they’ve been selected to serve, and they have every intention of destroying labor, environmental, reproductive, civil and educational rights. Trump and his minions are the sort of folks who believe separate-but-equal should have a sequel–and if we don’t stand up to them, their vision of the Constitution will lead to destitution.

We won’t take it from the far-right–and make no mistake, all of the right is far-right: far from reason, far from common sense, far from compassion, far from wisdom, far from logic, far from decency, far from sanity. Today, thanks to the power of the right-wing media infrastructure, the John Birch Society is considered high society, and absolute nonsense is considered admirable and noble. On the battlefield of ideas, these adversaries must be conquered–and we’re well-trained for combat.

We won’t take it from the mainstream media, which shamelessly surrendered to Trumpism. Remember that 2003 Fleetwood Mac song “Murrow Turning Over in his Grave,” about the embrace of BS by the mainstream press? Thirteen years later, poor Edward R. is spinning faster than Kellyanne Conway, thanks to people like Kellyanne Conway–and a Fourth Estate that allows her lies to go unchallenged. We won’t cower to the con artists.

We won’t take it from anybody who has embraced and enabled extremism. It’s not in our character.

Yet we can’t do it alone. Fighting the economic, cultural and political forces that have pushed Trump into the White House will be a far more brutal struggle than the fight against George W. Bush’s grotesque administration. This is a straight-up street fight, and the other side is carrying a lot more than brass knuckles.

We will never kneel to this man, and with your help, we will stand strong against the sickness that will emanate from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Honor was stolen from this country on November 8, 2016, and it’s going to be one hell of a fight to get that honor back.

