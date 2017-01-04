Cover Package: How Democrats Can Win Back Power

Democrats Must Become the Party of Freedom

Re-embracing anti-monopoly will reinvigorate American liberty and beat back Trumpism. By Barry C. Lynn

How to Bring Home Democratic Voters

Universal vote by mail is the most effective way to boost turnout among young and minority voters. By Phil Keisling

Minority Retort

In the era of Trump, congressional Democrats should practice “strategic co-opposition.” By Anne Kim

Editor’s Note

Is Donald Trump America’s Milosevic?

The similarities between Trump and the former Yugoslav leader are uncanny. By Paul Glastris

Ten Miles Square

Advice for Trump on Post-Fidel Cuba

I was a U.S. diplomat in Cuba. Here’s what the new administration needs to understand. By James Bruno

Other Features

Obama’s Top 50 Accomplishments, Revisited

By Paul Glastris and Nancy LeTourneau

Nip It in the Bud

Could Donald Trump be our best hope for sensible marijuana legalization? By Jon Caulkins

Why the GOP Congress Will Stop Trump from Going Too Far

The coming resistance from Republican lawmakers who hate Trump, fear executive overreach—or both. By Daniel Stid

Time to Abolish Cash Bail

It doesn’t keep dangerous criminals off the streets. It just keeps the poor in jail—and finance companies rolling in profits. By Anne Kim

All Criminal Justice Reform Is Local

Donald Trump’s election ends hopes for federal action to reduce mass incarceration. But the real problem, and therefore the solution, lies with local prosecutors. By Gilad Edelman

On Political Books

Obama’s Considerable, if Shaky, Legacy

What Trump can and cannot unwind. By Matthew Cooper

Why Does Congress Do So Little?

The structural incentives for “losing to win.” By Melinda Henneberger

From Spying to Killing

How America’s “secret war” in Laos transformed the CIA. By Brett Dakin

Arab Fling

How the feckless meddling of Syria’s neighbors made the civil war there worse. By Paul Wood

Power to the People

Liberals have lost touch with their populist roots, which calls for a fresh articulation of a very old idea: anti-domination. By Kevin Carty

Entrepreneurship at Home and Abroad

Why Donald Trump should listen to two visionary businessmen who didn’t support him. By Dane Stangler

The Birth of the Imperial Presidency

How America’s late-nineteenth-century conquest of Cuba and the Philippines still haunts our foreign policy. By Jacob Heilbrunn