Cover Package: How Democrats Can Win Back Power
Democrats Must Become the Party of Freedom
Re-embracing anti-monopoly will reinvigorate American liberty and beat back Trumpism. By Barry C. Lynn
How to Bring Home Democratic Voters
Universal vote by mail is the most effective way to boost turnout among young and minority voters. By Phil Keisling
Minority Retort
In the era of Trump, congressional Democrats should practice “strategic co-opposition.” By Anne Kim
Editor’s Note
Is Donald Trump America’s Milosevic?
The similarities between Trump and the former Yugoslav leader are uncanny. By Paul Glastris
Ten Miles Square
Advice for Trump on Post-Fidel Cuba
I was a U.S. diplomat in Cuba. Here’s what the new administration needs to understand. By James Bruno
Other Features
Obama’s Top 50 Accomplishments, Revisited
By Paul Glastris and Nancy LeTourneau
Nip It in the Bud
Could Donald Trump be our best hope for sensible marijuana legalization? By Jon Caulkins
Why the GOP Congress Will Stop Trump from Going Too Far
The coming resistance from Republican lawmakers who hate Trump, fear executive overreach—or both. By Daniel Stid
Time to Abolish Cash Bail
It doesn’t keep dangerous criminals off the streets. It just keeps the poor in jail—and finance companies rolling in profits. By Anne Kim
All Criminal Justice Reform Is Local
Donald Trump’s election ends hopes for federal action to reduce mass incarceration. But the real problem, and therefore the solution, lies with local prosecutors. By Gilad Edelman
On Political Books
Obama’s Considerable, if Shaky, Legacy
What Trump can and cannot unwind. By Matthew Cooper
Why Does Congress Do So Little?
The structural incentives for “losing to win.” By Melinda Henneberger
From Spying to Killing
How America’s “secret war” in Laos transformed the CIA. By Brett Dakin
Arab Fling
How the feckless meddling of Syria’s neighbors made the civil war there worse. By Paul Wood
Power to the People
Liberals have lost touch with their populist roots, which calls for a fresh articulation of a very old idea: anti-domination. By Kevin Carty
Entrepreneurship at Home and Abroad
Why Donald Trump should listen to two visionary businessmen who didn’t support him. By Dane Stangler
The Birth of the Imperial Presidency
How America’s late-nineteenth-century conquest of Cuba and the Philippines still haunts our foreign policy. By Jacob Heilbrunn