Donald Trump has no sense of shame or caution.
As the allegations of direct Russian interference in the election continue to swirl around him, Trump isn’t just misrepresenting and slamming American intelligence officials. He is refusing to even step back from policy that would open him to direct accusations of quid-pro-quo policy favoring Russia:
President-elect Donald Trump suggested Friday he is open to lifting sanctions on Russia, though he plans to keep them for “at least a period of time.”
He told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published Friday evening that he might do away with them if Russia helps the US battle terrorists or with other goals important to the US. The sanctions were implemented by the Obama administration last month in response to alleged Russian hacking during the election.
“If you get along and if Russia is really helping us, why would anybody have sanctions if somebody’s doing some really great things?” he said in the interview.