The Other Wingnut Who Wants Warren

Hey, you can’t blame ‘em for trying.

The right-wing hatred for Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) increases on an exponential basis, and like longtime Mitt Romney pal John Kingston, that hatred has motivated another far-right Republican to make an effort to unseat her:

Republican state Representative Geoff Diehl on Wednesday took a stride toward challenging Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren next year, announcing a federal campaign account and a formal exploration of a bid against the progressive favorite. Diehl, a conservative from Whitman who worked for President Trump’s campaign, said he is plotting a campaign strategy less with an eye on the man with whom he’d share a ticket, but rather on two federal candidates who have succeeded in Massachusetts in recent years. “It’s something I didn’t really focus on,” Diehl said of the electoral map that gave Republican Governor Charlie Baker his 2014 victory. Instead, he said, he has been studying the success of former US Senator Scott Brown, who earned a stunning win in 2010, and Trump, who carried last year’s primary with nearly half the vote over four other candidates. Diehl worked as Trump’s state campaign cochair.

Although the National Republican Senatorial Committee is supposedly skeptical of Diehl’s chances, one cannot underestimate Diehl’s ability to win the GOP Senate primary and immediately attract the support of the Robert Mercers of the world. Diehl is, for all intents and purposes, already soliciting support from the wingnut billionaire class:

Warren wants a reprise of the “people’s pledge’’ she and then-Republican Senator Scott Brown agreed to in 2012. “The people of Massachusetts should hear directly from the candidates, not from a bunch of shady outside groups that have their own agendas,” Warren said in an interview with the Globe. The groundbreaking pact signed by Warren and Brown required the candidates to notify outside groups that they didn’t want them to advertise on their behalf on television, radio, or the Internet. If an outside group ran an ad anyway, the candidate who benefited from the ad pledged to donate half the value of the ad to a charity chosen by his or her opponent — which Brown did twice… Diehl said in an interview that he wouldn’t be inclined to sign the pledge if he decides to get into the race. “This proves what a hypocrite she is. She wants to rig the system” with her head-start in fund-raising, he said. Warren has $4.8 million cash on hand in her campaign account, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a non-profit that tracks money in politics.

Of course, Diehl knows damn well that whatever fund-raising advantage Warren currently has would be dwarfed by right-wing billionaire money spent on his behalf. Diehl has all the positions favorable to the fringe, and should have no problem appealing to the conservative media empire as well.

The right is singularly obsessed with removing Warren from the Senate. The thought process is obvious: defeating Warren would inflict a political and psychological blow upon the left reminiscent of Senator Russell Feingold’s (D-WI) 2010 defeat at the hands of Tea Partier Ron Johnson. Like Warren, Feingold was a passionate progressive warrior, a bold voice against right-wing nonsense, an effective legislator who got things done–in other words, an existential threat to the right. The question is: do progressives want to keep Warren in the Senate as badly as right-wingers want to remove her?