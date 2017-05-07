Kushner’s Insane Chinese Corruption

I know we’re not supposed to play the “what if a Democrat had done this” game, but sometimes the open corruption of the Trump Administration and the Trump family makes you want to scream. Look at this, and try to imagine the reaction if Chelsea Clinton’s hedge fund husband were making special Visa offers to wealthy Chinese in exchange for investments in his fund:

The Kushner family came to the United States as refugees, worked hard and made it big — and if you invest in Kushner properties, so can you. That was the message delivered Saturday by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner’s sister Nicole Kushner Meyer to a ballroom full of wealthy Chinese investors in Beijing. Over several hours of slide shows and presentations, representatives from the Kushner family business urged Chinese citizens gathered at a Ritz-Carlton hotel to consider investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in a New Jersey luxury apartment complex that would help them secure what’s known as an investor visa.

Jared even directly held out his father-in-law’s ability to change policy as a little get-in-now-before-it’s-too-late scam cudgel:

The potential investors were advised to invest sooner rather than later in case visa rules change under the Trump administration. “Invest early, and you will invest under the old rules,” one speaker said. The tagline on a brochure for the event: “Invest $500,000 and immigrate to the United States.”

If this were the Clinton Administration, this story alone would dominate headlines for months.

But because it’s Trump, it’s not even the third-biggest headline of the day and will be forgotten almost instantly.

This is totally insane.