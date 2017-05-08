While I was reading two articles this morning, I had a flashback to the late 1990s. The first article was written by Max Ehrenfreund of the Washington Post, and it was about how the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business was unable to locate any economist in the nation willing to argue that Donald Trump’s proposed tax cuts will be revenue-neutral or better rather than blowing a huge hole in the national deficit.

The second article was also in the Washington Post and written by Juliet Eilperin and Brady Dennis. It explained that “both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Interior Department are overhauling a slew of outside advisory boards that inform how their agencies assess the science underpinning policies, the first step in a broader effort by Republicans to change the way the federal government evaluates the scientific basis for its regulations.” In the case of the EPA, the new director Scott Pruitt has decided to replace nine people on the “18-member Board of Scientific Counselors, which advises EPA’s prime scientific arm on whether the research it does has sufficient rigor and integrity.”

More than anything, these two articles reminded me of the following history:

The Tobacco Institute, the Center for Indoor Air Research, and the Council for Tobacco Research produced fake research to cast doubt on the scientific consensus that smoking tobacco was the cause of many negative effects on health. Today, similar efforts are carried out more diffusely and with more cleverness by producers of dirty energy to cast doubt on the scientific consensus that their products are causing climate change. There are other groups and individuals who make their living calling for tax cuts and promising that they will lead to so much investment and economic growth that they will pay for themselves.

The Republican Party is more and more resembling an organization like the Center for Indoor Air Research. Because its lies have such a negative impact on human health, they ought to face the same fate.

Yet, they’re actually in charge of every branch of the government right now for some shameful reason.

Sometimes, after say a Caspar Weinberger or Scooter Libby gets themselves in trouble, you’ll hear voices saying that we shouldn’t criminalize our political differences. I understand that sentiment, but in some cases I cannot agree. If the modern GOP wants to act like a fake industry-sponsored scientific advisory board, there’s no good reason that one day the attorneys general of 46 states shouldn’t be allowed to force them into a Climate/Budget/Health Master Settlement Agreement.