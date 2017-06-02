Which States Search for FAFSA Information the Most?

In advance of this week’s National Spelling Bee finals, Google released data on the word that people located in each state searched “how to spell” on a regular basis. (Kudos to South Dakota for being so interested in how to spell “college!”) I used the Google Trends tool to search for how often people in each state searched for information on the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) over the last five years and one year, as well as how often they searched for the “FASFA”—a pronunciation that is like fingernails on the chalkboard for many folks in higher education.

Between 2012 and 2016, interest in both the FAFSA (in blue) and the FASFA (in red) followed a pretty typical pattern, as shown in the first graph below. Searches picked up in frequency on January 1 (the first day to file for the new application year) before peaking around March 1 (when many state aid deadlines occur) and falling off dramatically in September. But in the 2016-17 application cycle (the second graph), searches spiked near October 1 (the new first date for filing the FAFSA) with a smaller peak around January 1 and an equal peak around March 1. This shows how the early FAFSA changes did reach students and their families.

Note: The “FAFSA” is in blue and the “FASFA” is in red.

I also looked at search intensity by state over the last year, with the most intense state receiving a value of 100. Mississippi had the highest intensity of FAFSA searches, while Oregon’s value of 42 was less than half of Mississippi’s value. Louisiana and Arkansas tied for the highest FASFA value (30), while Minnesota (7) had the lowest value. Looking at FAFSA-to-FASFA search ratios (a proxy for how commonly people searched for the wrong term), Louisiana had the lowest ratio of 3.07—indicating the highest frequency of incorrect searches. Meanwhile, Minnesotans were the least likely to type “FASFA” relative to “FAFSA,” with a ratio of 10.

FAFSA and FASFA search intensity, May 31, 2016 to May 31, 2017.

State FAFSA FASFA Ratio Mississippi 100 28 3.57 Arkansas 95 30 3.17 Oklahoma 93 25 3.72 Louisiana 92 30 3.07 New Mexico 89 26 3.42 West Virginia 88 23 3.83 Idaho 87 18 4.83 Kentucky 87 23 3.78 Alabama 84 22 3.82 Tennessee 82 20 4.10 Indiana 80 22 3.64 Vermont 79 13 6.08 Maryland 79 18 4.39 Hawaii 78 9 8.67 South Dakota 78 14 5.57 Alaska 77 15 5.13 California 77 14 5.50 Wyoming 77 23 3.35 Utah 77 15 5.13 Montana 77 11 7.00 Arizona 76 18 4.22 Delaware 75 25 3.00 Rhode Island 74 18 4.11 Iowa 74 18 4.11 North Dakota 74 9 8.22 South Carolina 73 19 3.84 North Carolina 72 18 4.00 Virginia 72 15 4.80 Connecticut 72 16 4.50 Florida 72 18 4.00 Nebraska 72 13 5.54 Ohio 71 18 3.94 Missouri 71 20 3.55 Nevada 71 16 4.44 New Jersey 71 15 4.73 Maine 71 17 4.18 Pennsylvania 70 17 4.12 Minnesota 70 7 10.00 New Hampshire 68 15 4.53 Michigan 67 17 3.94 Washington 66 12 5.50 New York 66 15 4.40 Wisconsin 66 10 6.60 Georgia 65 18 3.61 Illinois 63 13 4.85 Massachusetts 60 12 5.00 Colorado 60 15 4.00 Texas 56 14 4.00 Kansas 54 14 3.86 District of Columbia 45 11 4.09 Oregon 42 8 5.25

Source: Google

Google search data can have the potential to provide some interesting insights about public perceptions and awareness of higher education, yet they have been used relatively infrequently. If there are any terms you would like me to dig into, let me know in the comments section!

[Cross-posted at Kelchen on Education]