Quick Takes: Just Another Day at the NJ Shore

Christie ordered beaches closed down due to a gov shutdown. Today, he and his family enjoyed a state beach alone https://t.co/8zBkkShcBn pic.twitter.com/xpLQynT18r — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 2, 2017

If Jar Jar Binks didn't ruin A New Hope for you, wait til you see who the Last Jedi is pic.twitter.com/MERuY8kwV3 — Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) July 3, 2017

I don't think it's possible for Americans to dislike politicians more than they do right now Chris Christie: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/h9V6Xt5sqG — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) July 3, 2017

* In terms of actual news, Paul Waldman joins me in identifying the kinds of questions Democrats need to address about single payer.

So as liberals start to think seriously about this issue, it would behoove us all to define exactly the principles and goals that are important; then we can judge what kind of job each competing system does of accomplishing them. Universal coverage is obviously the most important one; everyone has to be covered, full stop. Another is that the system has to be equitable; if people with lower incomes can only afford plans with huge deductibles, it has failed. At a minimum, there has to be a floor of coverage that no one can fall below. I don’t have that much of a problem with rich people buying “concierge care” if everyone else is getting high-quality care; it’s only offensive when so many people have no coverage at all. And costs have to be brought down; when an appendectomy costs $16,000 in the U.S. but only $2,000 in Spain, we’re getting ripped off. That’s because other countries regulate health-care prices in ways we don’t.

* Speaking of health care, here is Bernie Sanders tweeting out what was basically Hillary Clinton’s position on that topic during the campaign. Very interesting. Is he becoming an incrementalist?

In the short-term, to improve the Affordable Care Act, we should have a public option in 50 states and lower the Medicare age to 55. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 3, 2017

* Hui Chen, who worked in the Fraud Section in the Criminal Division at DOJ until recently, wrote about why she decided to leave.

To sit across the table from companies and question how committed they were to ethics and compliance felt not only hypocritical, but very much like shuffling the deck chair on the Titanic. Even as I engaged in those questioning and evaluations, on my mind were the numerous lawsuits pending against the President of the United States for everything from violations of the Constitution to conflict of interest, the ongoing investigations of potentially treasonous conducts, and the investigators and prosecutors fired for their pursuits of principles and facts. Those are conducts I would not tolerate seeing in a company, yet I worked under an administration that engaged in exactly those conduct. I wanted no more part in it.

* In case you thought that Obama was opting out of politics, that’s not quite true.

Former President Obama is involved in discussions about the future of the Democratic Party, sources close to the former president tell The Hill… Sources familiar with Obama’s meetings with members of Congress declined to offer the names of all of the lawmakers he has met with, saying the sessions were meant to be private. The DNC source described Obama’s chats with Perez as regular “check ins.”

Based on what I wrote recently, here’s the line that caught my eye:

Obama — known for his ability to reach various segments of the Democratic Party — has talked about bridging the party’s current divide by explaining policy nuance in story form.

Finally, the best thing I read over the weekend is this story in the Washington Post about what happened when a young Muslim doctor and his family moved to rural Minnesota—and how the election of Donald Trump changed things.