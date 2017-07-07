Quick Takes: Twitter Memes From the G20 Meeting

A roundup of news that caught my eye today.

* Donald Trump’s handshakes with world leaders (or lack thereof when it comes to his first meeting with Angela Merkel) have become fodder for speculation about power games. For his first face-to-face encounter as president with Vladimir Putin, here’s the shot:

This photo already everywhere in Russian media (as was a similar one with Obama). Putin knows how to play this game. Trump reaching to him. pic.twitter.com/3Hn4DQUpLy — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) July 7, 2017

In other words, before their meeting even started, Trump got played.

* No commentary required on this one:

World Leaders Gather To Discuss Why John Podesta Didn't Give DNC Servers To FBI pic.twitter.com/fNLjiwi3NY — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) July 7, 2017

* Unbelievable! Will these people never learn?

CNN’s David Gergen on Trump After Putin Meeting: ‘He Seemed Presidential Today’ https://t.co/Wz5ui6S6i5 pic.twitter.com/crb9ZJ0Mg5 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 7, 2017

* Angela Merkel has had to deal with male egos at these kinds of events for a long time. I am reminded of the uncomfortable shoulder rub moment with Dubya. Her expressions at this meeting speak volumes. For example:

Angela Merkel is all of us. pic.twitter.com/llurfDALLa — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) July 7, 2017

* If looks could kill.

* Or how about the old mansplaining eyeroll?

* That’s enough politics for this week. To take us out, how about a cover of a classic that seems pretty timely. Let me introduce you to Paula Cole.