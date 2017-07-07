The president tweets:

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

John Podesta responds:

1/ On a x-country road trip with my wife; — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

2/ Pulled in for a pit stop in E. Fairmont W. Va. to see that our whack job POTUS @realDonaldTrump is tweeting about me at the G20. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

3/ Get a grip man, the Russians committed a crime when they stole my emails to help get you elected President. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

4/ Maybe you might try to find a way to mention that to President Putin. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

5/ BTW, I had nothing to do with the DNC. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

6/ God only knows what you'll be raving about on twitter by the time we get to Utah. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

7/7 Dude, get your head in the game. You’re representing the US at the G20. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake explains why Trump’s tweet was wrong on so many levels.