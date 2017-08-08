Quick Takes: Trump Threatens North Korea With Fire and Fury

* You have to wonder if this one was approved by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

President Trump: If North Korea makes any more threats to the U.S., "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen" pic.twitter.com/8dQed79L1W — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 8, 2017

* If we didn’t have to worry about the fact that he has the codes, this would be the most appropriate response.

he announces a nuke threat vs north korea the same way a 5 year old announces I WON'T EAT PEAS. pic.twitter.com/gH8YamLl87 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 8, 2017

* Josh Marshall writes: “If You Weren’t Worried Yet, You Can Start Now.”

The worst possible thing is a President who is stupid, impulsively emotional and has something to prove, which is exactly what we have. (You think his litany of failures as President so doesn’t make him eager for a breakout, transformative moment?) At the risk of stating the obvious, threats like this from a country that has the ability to kill everyone in North Korea at close to a moment’s notice can set off a highly unpredictable chain of events… The situation with North Korea would be an extreme challenge for a leader with ability and judgment. President Trump is simply too erratic, unstable and dangerous to be in charge in a situation like this.

* Beyond potential nuclear war with North Korea, another thing that worries me is how those who want to avoid dealing with the truth are so frequently trafficking in conspiracy theories. For example, this is Sebastian Gorka’s explanation for why the White House hasn’t commented on the bombing of a mosque in the Twin Cities:

The White House will not officially comment on the bombing of a Minnesota mosque because it may be a hate crime faked by a liberal, according to Trump national security adviser Sebastian Gorka… “There’s a great rule: All initial reports are false,” Gorka said. “You have to check them and find out who the perpetrators are. We’ve had a series of crimes committed, alleged hate crimes by right wing individuals in the last six months that turned out to be propagated by the left. Let’s allow the local authorities to provide their assessment and then the White House will make its comments.”

Funny how “let’s wait and get the facts before commenting” doesn’t apply when the perpetrators—instead of the victims—are Muslim.

* Outside the White House, Pat Robertson engaged in a deplorable conspiracy theory to defend the sexual harrassment/assaults that have become prevalent among Fox News employees.

* Finally, Glenn Campbell passed away today. In remembrance, I think mostly about songs like “Gentle On My Mind” and “Everybody’s Talking At Me” and “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Wichita Lineman.” But Campbell was an extraordinarily gifted guitar player. Take a look at this…and RIP, Glen.