Quick Takes: Breitbart Is Prepared to Go Nuclear

* Gabriel Sherman writes about how Steve Bannon is going to go after the people he sees as “global elitists” in the Trump administration: Ivanka, Jared Kushner, Gary Cohn and H.R. McMaster. But the kicker comes at the end.

At Breitbart, Bannon has a brigade of similarly happy warriors. “We’re in a loud bar celebrating the return of our captain!” Breitbart’s Washington editor Matt Boyle told me on Friday night. Breitbart’s defense of Trump has so far helped keep the Russia scandal from gaining traction on the right. But that could swiftly change if Trump, under the influence of Kushner and Cohn, deviates too far from the positions he ran on. If that happens, said one high-level Breitbart staffer, “We’re prepared to help Paul Ryan rally votes for impeachment.”

* W.E.B. DuBois once wrote that Confederate monuments should contain this inscription: “Sacred to the memory of those who fought to perpetuate human slavery.” He also penned his thoughts about Robert E. Lee. You’re going to want to read all four paragraphs, but he ends with this lighting bolt:

It is the punishment of the South that its Robert Lees and Jefferson Davises will always be tall, handsome and well-born. That their courage will be physical and not moral. That their leadership will be weak compliance with public opinion and never costly and unswerving revolt for justice and right. it is ridiculous to seek to excuse Robert Lee as the most formidable agency this nation ever raised to make 4 million human beings goods instead of men. Either he knew what slavery meant when he helped maim and murder thousands in its defense, or he did not. If he did not he was a fool. If he did, Robert Lee was a traitor and a rebel–not indeed to his country, but to humanity and humanity’s God.

* Political news today was partially overwhelmed by the solar eclipse. On twitter, the two occasionally converged. The New York Daily News captured the photo-of-the-day with the best caption.

A White House aide in the crowd below shouted “Don’t look!” right as @POTUS looked. Our #SolarEclipse Edition: https://t.co/l0NO46gCGN pic.twitter.com/x0ToMxtXnU — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 21, 2017

* Former Secretary of State Madeline Albright threw the best shade.

Enjoyed watching #Eclipse2017. A great reminder that all darkness is temporary. pic.twitter.com/NlK5wTaCtr — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) August 21, 2017

* Bette Midler closed the deal.

* Finally, for those who want your news about the eclipse straight, no shade, there’s this cool look from space.