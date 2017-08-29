Quick Takes: Trump in Texas

A roundup of news that caught my eye today.

* When I first saw this on twitter, I thought someone was making a joke. Apparently irony really is dead. It’s true.

“What a crowd, what a turnout,” Trump said from atop this firetruck, addressing hurricane victims. pic.twitter.com/0EdsLctHDi — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 29, 2017

* This is what happens when Trump tries to fake empathy.

.@realDonaldTrump "Harvey. It sounds like such an innocent name, but isn't." pic.twitter.com/NuCwZFVG0f — jonathantilove (@JTiloveTX) August 29, 2017

* Joan McCarter reminds us that, in light of hurricane Harvey, this is what the Trump administration proposed in their budget:

Funds hiring of 500 new Border Patrol Agents and 1,000 new ICE law enforcement personnel, plus associated support staff. Provides a further investment of $2.6 billion for high priority tactical infrastructure and border security technology, including funding to continue planning, designing, and constructing a border wall. […] Restructures user fees for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) to ensure that the cost of government services is not subsidized by taxpayers who do not directly benefit from those programs. Reduces Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administered grants, saving $667 million; additionally the budget proposes establishing a 25% non-federal cost match for FEMA preparedness grants that do not currently require a non-federal match.

In other words, they want to rob disaster relief in order to build that wall and terrorize brown people.

* Here is VP Pence back in 2005 explaining the Republican approach to disaster relief and budgets:

Video: “Katrina breaks my heart…but we must not let Katrina break the bank for our children & grandchildren” Mike Pence-2005 #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/SxmT8NGEA7 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 29, 2017

* Since the election, we’ve seen thousands of articles attempting to explain Trump voters. Who knew it could all be found on twitter?

Idiots. OBAMA WAS NOT PRESIDENT DURING KATRINA. pic.twitter.com/ENwiE9FyD0 — Jen (@ellewoodsruns) August 29, 2017

* It’s good to know that Mad Magazine is still out there doing their thing.

Mad Magazine responds to Trump's decision to lift ban on military gear for local police w/ a fresh take on Rockwell https://t.co/8qETKt4x6g pic.twitter.com/VWrClIeqji — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 29, 2017

* Finally, as I’ve been watching the coverage of Harvey and the heroic efforts that are underway as we speak, this is the song that keeps coming to mind: