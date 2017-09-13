The Best (and Worst) Colleges for Adults

Join us on Thursday, September 14 for an event on how colleges can better serve adult students.

When we talk about college students, we tend to picture kids a few years out of high school. But that image is badly out of date. Today, some 40 percent of college students are 25 or older. Many attend for-profit schools that cost too much and don’t deliver high salaries down the road. Elite schools, meanwhile—the ones that top the U.S. News rankings—enroll very few adults and make almost no effort to suit their needs.

There are colleges, however, that are finding creative ways to make educating adults their core mission and are transforming higher education to be responsive to the people—of all ages—who actually use it.

Please join New America and the Washington Monthly for a panel discussion with some of the most innovative leaders in adult education, as featured in the Washington Monthly’s newly-released 2017 College Guide.

When:

September 14, 2017; 10:00 am-11:00 am

Where: New America 740 15th St NW #900 Washington, D.C. 20005

Participants:

Pam Eddinger, @PamEddinger

President, Bunker Hill Community College, Boston MA

Todd Oldham

Vice President, Economic Development & Innovative Workforce Services, Monroe Community College, Rochester, NY

Mildred Coyne, @MildredGCoyne1

Executive Director of Career and Workforce Education and Economic Development, Broward College, Fort Lauderdale, FL

John Locke

Former student body president and director of Walk 2 Vote, University of Houston–Downtown

Courtney Brown

Vice President of Strategic Impact, Lumina Foundation

Moderator:

Paul Glastris, @glastris

Editor in Chief, Washington Monthly