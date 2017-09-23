Nasty, Foul, Loathsome: Trump’s Attack on Colin Kaepernick

Just when you thought Donald Trump couldn’t get any more repugnant…

Trump’s demonization of former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick has been condemned, kinda, by the commissioner of the league that has effectively blacklisted Kaepernick:

National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell responded Saturday morning to President Donald Trump’s excoriation of players who protest during the national anthem, saying the “divisive comments” show a “lack of respect” for the nation’s most popular sport. Goodell said the league and its players were at its best when it “creates a sense of unity in our country and culture.” “Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities,” Goodell said in a statement, which did not explicitly mention the president.

Two things are obvious: 1) Trump obviously wanted to call Kaepernick another word in public, but does not feel he can get away with such a thing. Yet. 2) Kaepernick will never play another game in the NFL, as league owners don’t wish to run afoul of the MAGA crowd.

For all intents and purposes, the NFL is a Republican sport. Like the GOP, the NFL worships wealth. Like the GOP, the NFL scorns dissent. Like the GOP, the NFL destroys lives. And like the GOP, the NFL is an embarrassment to an advanced society. Some folks are horrified that the league’s ratings are down this year. Others would argue that considering the negative impact the NFL has had on our society, the ratings can’t fall fast enough.