An Open Letter to the Republican Party

Dear Republican Party,

Please, if you love this country and human life at all, take the president’s phone and lock his twitter account before he gets us all killed. These are the latest insane tweets from the President of the United States:

I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

and

…Save your energy Rex, we’ll do what has to be done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

I know we’re almost jaded to this by now, but this is the President of the United States and Commander in Chief of the U.S. Armed Forces. He is openly undercutting diplomatic efforts by own Secretary of State to defuse a potential catastrophic nuclear crisis that would kill millions and send the entire world into a decades-long depression. By whim, without oversight, during a fit of pique from his phone. Where is the party of personal responsibility, Republicans? Where are your precious Burkeian principles?

Trump’s missives are not just from a place not only of adolescent posturing, but complete and utter ignorance. He still evidently doesn’t realize that Kim Jong-Il has ruled the country from less than a decade, or doesn’t care and just delights in calling both him and his father “Rocket Man” as a sort of schoolyard insult.

Being nice to Rocket Man hasn’t worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won’t fail. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

Come on Republicans. Show us what you care even a smidgen about all those moralizing lectures you’ve given Americans who dared to have sex out of wedlock or listened to the wrong music or chose to parent their children differently. Show us that your preaching about moral integrity, doing the right thing when it counts, and getting going when the going gets tough, wasn’t all for show to keep old white men in power.

Put your money where your mouth is, and do something about this. You put Nero in power. You have the power to remove him. Be the men and women of principle that you pretend to be, and step up to the plate before it’s too late for all of us.