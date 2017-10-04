Harvard Faculty Reconsiders Single-Gender Club Ban

Harvard faculty met Tuesday afternoon to reconsider a proposed ban on fraternities, sororities and other single-gender social clubs. After recommending the College prohibit students from joining the groups, they may be backtracking after receiving flack from former students.

In July, a faculty committee recommended that Harvard prohibit students from joining single-gender groups such as final clubs, and phase out so-called exclusionary organizations by 2022.

That generated intense pushback, with many alums accusing administrators of micro-managing student life.

Sources tell WGBH News that the committee is now rethinking its recommendation.

Harvard President Drew Faust has been trying to reign in the influence of final clubs, which she says promote a culture of alcohol abuse and sexual misconduct.

It’s unclear when a final decision will be made.

