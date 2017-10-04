Harvard Faculty Reconsiders Single-Gender Club Ban

Harvard faculty met Tuesday afternoon to reconsider a proposed ban on fraternities, sororities and other single-gender social clubs. After recommending the College prohibit students from joining the groups, they may be backtracking after receiving flack from former students.

by Kirk Carapezza
Higher Education

Harvard faculty met Tuesday afternoon to reconsider a proposed ban on fraternities, sororities and other single-gender social clubs.

In July, a faculty committee recommended that Harvard prohibit students from joining single-gender groups such as final clubs, and phase out so-called exclusionary organizations by 2022.

That generated intense pushback, with many alums accusing administrators of micro-managing student life.

Sources tell WGBH News that the committee is now rethinking its recommendation.

Harvard President Drew Faust has been trying to reign in the influence of final clubs, which she says promote a culture of alcohol abuse and sexual misconduct.

It’s unclear when a final decision will be made.

[Cross-posted at On Campus: the WGBH News Higher Education Blog]

Kirk Carapezza

Kirk Carapezza is the lead reporter for On Campus. Kirk has reported for Wisconsin Public Radio in Madison, Wis., and Vermont Public Radio in Montpelier, Vt. He's been a writer and producer at WBUR in Boston; a teacher and coach at Nativity Preparatory School in New Bedford, Mass.; a Fenway Park tour guide; and a tourist abroad.

Kirk received his B.A. from the College of the Holy Cross and earned his M.S. from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. When he's not reporting or editing stories on campus, you can find him posting K's on the Wall at Fenway.