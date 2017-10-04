Harvard Faculty Reconsiders Single-Gender Club Ban
Harvard faculty met Tuesday afternoon to reconsider a proposed ban on fraternities, sororities and other single-gender social clubs. After recommending the College prohibit students from joining the groups, they may be backtracking after receiving flack from former students.
