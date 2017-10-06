Quick Takes: U.S. Lost Jobs For the First Time in Seven Years

* By this time on Friday, my outrage meter has run out of gas. So I’m going to let twitter bring you the news.

US lost 33K jobs last month. Sean Spicer, 3/10: The jobs numbers "may have been phony in the past," but now they're "very real" https://t.co/f3ftJFfFPY — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) October 6, 2017

U.S. job totals over the first 9 months of

2012: 1.56m

2013: 1.73m

2014: 2.14m

2015: 1.89m

2016: 1.79m

2017: 1.33mhttps://t.co/Qh1fInV0ON — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) October 6, 2017

Barack Obama held the record of longest streak of job creation ever. It took Donald Trump just eight months to end that. — Spandan @ TPV (@thepeoplesview) October 6, 2017

Trump administration officials blame ex @WhiteHouse chief strategist Stephen Bannon for leaking Tillerson “moron” comment. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 6, 2017

DeVos Defends Trump: 'Would a Moron Hire Me?' pic.twitter.com/dwc48Jn2Jz — Barry Corindia (@barry_corindia) October 6, 2017

Like health care, Trump's plan for Iran is to call for ending something that Obama did and punt to Congress with no possible replacement — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 5, 2017

Republicans calling out Harvey Weinstein also want Weistein and Trump to be able to decide if their employees get birth control coverage. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) October 6, 2017

Trump told Hispanic crowd at the WH that “you have” a wonderful president in Mexico. Does he think he’s talking to Mexican citizens? — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) October 6, 2017

* Need some good news to counter all of that nonsense? Here ya go:

The child-poverty rate fell to a record low in 2016. That finding comes from a new analysis of government and academic data by Isaac Shapiro and Danilo Trisi, both researchers at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan, Washington-based think tank. The child-poverty rate declined to 15.6 percent in 2016, the researchers found, down from a post-recession high of 18.1 percent in 2012 and from 28.4 percent in 1967. That means that roughly 11.5 million kids were living in households below the poverty threshold last year. “The figures were actually a little surprising to us, and might be surprising to those who are following the poverty debate,” said Shapiro. “The argument, at least on the conservative side, is that we have poured a lot of money into safety-net programs and poverty hasn’t gone down. But it has.”

* Finally, Lin-Manuel Miranda released a song today to raise money for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

Everyone on the track pic.twitter.com/oCKcWUax5R — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 6, 2017

Without further ado, here is “Almost Like Praying.”