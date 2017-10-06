Quick Takes: U.S. Lost Jobs For the First Time in Seven Years

A roundup of news that caught my eye today.

by Nancy LeTourneau
* By this time on Friday, my outrage meter has run out of gas. So I’m going to let twitter bring you the news.

* Need some good news to counter all of that nonsense? Here ya go:

The child-poverty rate fell to a record low in 2016.

That finding comes from a new analysis of government and academic data by Isaac Shapiro and Danilo Trisi, both researchers at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan, Washington-based think tank. The child-poverty rate declined to 15.6 percent in 2016, the researchers found, down from a post-recession high of 18.1 percent in 2012 and from 28.4 percent in 1967. That means that roughly 11.5 million kids were living in households below the poverty threshold last year. “The figures were actually a little surprising to us, and might be surprising to those who are following the poverty debate,” said Shapiro. “The argument, at least on the conservative side, is that we have poured a lot of money into safety-net programs and poverty hasn’t gone down. But it has.”

* Finally, Lin-Manuel Miranda released a song today to raise money for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

Without further ado, here is “Almost Like Praying.”

