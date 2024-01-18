Below is a conversation with Jonathan Koppell, President of Montclair State University.

Why is social mobility such an important measurement of success?

Public institutions exist to advance the common good. That’s the reason taxpayers invest in universities. And one critical way we deliver return on that investment is by providing students from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop their full potential. This is good for the individual, who can change the trajectory of their life through hard work. But it is also good for society as a whole. By making a quality, affordable education available to people from all walks of life—not just those with means—we all get the benefit of talent, energy, and creativity that would otherwise be squandered.

That would be tragic. Our mission at Montclair State University is to make the American Dream real and in the process create a stronger society. Montclair is a rare bird—a majority-minority and Hispanic-serving institution that is emerging among the top tier of U.S. doctoral research universities. Nearly half of our students are eligible for federal Pell Grants, and more than 40 percent are first-generation college students. Their access to a comprehensive research university experience opens doors and possibilities. Evidence of the importance we place on integrating access and excellence to drive success is seen in the outcomes for our students and their families.

This is what matters to prospective students, and we’re excited that publications like the Washington Monthly are pivoting their focus toward measuring contribution to the public good instead of the narrow lens of selectivity, wealth, and prestige. That is a step in the right direction for everyone.

What special new programs and policies has your school implemented to help recruit and graduate more students of modest means?

We are constantly looking for new ways to disrupt traditional models in favor of programs that better meet student and community needs. Take, for example, our Red Hawks Rising program, cited by the US Department of Education as a model program for how to address the nationwide shortage of teachers in urban districts.

Created in collaboration with the Newark Board of Education and the American Federation of Teachers, the program offsets the cost of a degree for students from Newark and guarantees them a position teaching in their hometown upon graduation. This initiative provides a pathway to a college degree and a career for students from under-

privileged communities. It’s a win-win for all.

Our efforts aren’t limited to easing the financial burden for future teachers, of course. We’re working with community colleges to remove the unnecessary obstacles that too often deter promising students from pursuing a four-year degree; we guarantee admission for students who have earned an associate’s degree and get them engaged before they even leave the two-year college.

By carefully combining state investments with university resources, we keep the costs and debt burden low. The bottom line is that it pays off for students. The salary boost for a typical Montclair graduate covers the cost of attending Montclair in less than two years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

How has your institution addressed the challenges faced by students from modest means?

We provide support way beyond financial aid.

Our Educational Opportunity Fund program increases positive outcomes

for underrepresented populations by providing tangible resources like leadership development, financial literacy, and career enrichment.

Last year, we launched the Office of Student Belonging, which fosters meaningful relationships between peers, staff, and faculty, so that everyone can feel included and supported.

We’ve also prioritized addressing the mental health crisis in America with the help of an $850,000 grant by the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education. We are offering more counseling services while trying to better equip students to manage their own well-being.

How can government and industry initiatives help?

It’s on all of us, especially those in positions of leadership and power, to ensure that all students have access to the same opportunities. That means offering paid internships or research experiences for students who cannot forgo income. It means convincing

people in hiring positions to focus on individual attributes instead of whether or not applicants graduated from an elite institution.

These are actions we can all take to put our money where our mouth is and bring about long-lasting, positive change in America.