If you go to the New York Times today, you can learn that the president-elect will make his son-in-law a chief adviser despite nepotism laws that should preclude him from doing so, but not to worry because “the Trump team will muscle through — as it usually does.” You can also learn that there will be many hearings for Trump’s un-vetted, unqualified cabinet nominations, but the Democrats’ “complaints about the process may not resonate with the broader public, though they will surely continue.”

Overall, they devote about a paragraph each to discussing these developments, but surely you’re more interested in this extensive treatment:

As the president-elect attacked Ms. Streep in a phone call with The New York Times, he took a moment to say his inaugural celebrations are such a hot ticket that “dress shops” in the area are selling out. “We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars,” Mr. Trump said. “All the dress shops are sold out in Washington. It’s hard to find a great dress for this inauguration.” To which Washington-area stylists replied, “Huh.” “All of the stores in the area are set up with huge inaugural shops,” Lauren A. Rothman, a Washington-based stylist and author who is focusing on dressing around 30 clients for two inaugural balls. “When you walk in, you don’t even have to work hard to find the dress section.” Women who need dresses and accessories can find what they need at those oh-so-hard-to-find department stores Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales and Nordstrom, she said. Two-strap styles and matte satin gowns in lengths that skim the floor are plentiful. Linda Giordano, an assistant manager of sales for Nordstrom at Tysons Corner Center in McLean, Va., said that there were no inventory issues and that women could reliably find dresses between $200 and $10,000 in the “happy colors,” including jewel-toned blues and bright pinks, that have been popular with inaugural ball shoppers. “If they’re looking for stylists we still have availability,” she said. Jan Batch, a stylist for Neiman Marcus at the nearby Tysons Galleria, put in her plug: “If you get a ticket today, call me.”

Yes, they caught him. Trump lied again. He let his thin-skin get the better of him and made up a stupid untrue story about a dress shortage in the DC Metro area.

Bravo, Media! Don’t let him get away with it!

Meanwhile, we’re assured that Trump will get everything he actually wants because the laws don’t matter and the pro-law message “doesn’t resonate.”