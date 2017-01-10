Last week Trump tweeted that those who challenge his approach to Russia are stupid or fools.

Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only "stupid" people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

There are those who would disagree. Most notably, some of our European allies.

Josh Rogin reports today on a letter he obtained that has been sent to the president-elect from “leaders, fighting on the front line of the battle against Putin’s drive to upend the democratic world order.” Signatories include Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev and several former heads of state/foreign ministers from Romania, Estonia, Latvia and Sweden.

Here are some excerpts from the letter: