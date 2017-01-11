There are those who have been frustrated by the optimism President Obama has expressed since the election of Donald Trump – including in his farewell address last night.

This [Chicago] is where I learned that change only happens when ordinary people get involved and they get engaged, and they come together to demand it. After eight years as your President, I still believe that. And it’s not just my belief. It’s the beating heart of our American idea –- our bold experiment in self-government. It’s the conviction that we are all created equal, endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It’s the insistence that these rights, while self-evident, have never been self-executing; that We, the People, through the instrument of our democracy, can form a more perfect union.

What that frustration misses is that the President’s overall message last night was that our democracy is in peril.

That’s what I want to focus on tonight: The state of our democracy. Understand, democracy does not require uniformity. Our founders argued. They quarreled. Eventually they compromised. They expected us to do the same. But they knew that democracy does require a basic sense of solidarity -– the idea that for all our outward differences, we’re all in this together; that we rise or fall as one. There have been moments throughout our history that threatens that solidarity. And the beginning of this century has been one of those times.

Here are the four things he suggested are contributing to that:

To begin with, our democracy won’t work without a sense that everyone has economic opportunity… There’s a second threat to our democracy — and this one is as old as our nation itself. After my election, there was talk of a post-racial America. And such a vision, however well-intended, was never realistic. Race remains a potent and often divisive force in our society… The rise of naked partisanship, and increasing economic and regional stratification, the splintering of our media into a channel for every taste — all this makes this great sorting seem natural, even inevitable. And increasingly, we become so secure in our bubbles that we start accepting only information, whether it’s true or not, that fits our opinions, instead of basing our opinions on the evidence that is out there. And this trend represents a third threat to our democracy. But politics is a battle of ideas. That’s how our democracy was designed. In the course of a healthy debate, we prioritize different goals, and the different means of reaching them. But without some common baseline of facts, without a willingness to admit new information, and concede that your opponent might be making a fair point, and that science and reason matter — then we’re going to keep talking past each other, and we’ll make common ground and compromise impossible… Our democracy is threatened whenever we take it for granted. All of us, regardless of party, should be throwing ourselves into the task of rebuilding our democratic institutions.

The threats to our democracy include: income inequality, race relations, the rejection of science/facts and the lack of broad citizen engagement. That strikes me as a pretty complete diagnosis. In addition to naming these threats, President Obama spoke eloquently about the steps we need to take to address them.

The truth is that Donald Trump exploited all four of these threats in his presidential campaign and continues to do so during the transition. But he didn’t create them. In terms of developing a resistance to his presidency, Obama outlined a roadmap for doing so…beginning with this: