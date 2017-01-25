Back in 2012, Obama said that Romney had a tendency to “shoot first and aim later.” He went on to say this:

“As president, one of the things I’ve learned is you can’t do that,” Obama added. “It’s important for you to make sure that the statements that you make are backed up by the facts and that you’ve thought through the ramifications before you make them.”

Following a torrent of lies “alternative facts” emanating from the White House over the last few days, the idea that a president would make sure his statements are backed up by facts seems almost quaint, doesn’t it?

But Obama’s description of Romney fits quite well with what Trump and his surrogates are claiming recently about voter fraud. Note that the president first told Congressional leaders a lie about how 3-5 million illegal votes were cast in the 2016 election. His press secretary then affirmed that lie yesterday. Then this morning Trump tweeted this:

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

In other words, AFTER stating that 3-5 million illegal votes were cast, he is calling for an investigation. If this was anything other than a move to cover his ass, he would have been calling for an investigation BEFORE making such specific claims.

Beyond that, even if he does conduct an investigation, no one who is reality-based is going to believe the results at this point.

Let’s be honest, this whole bru-ha-ha has been about the president’s ego being damaged because he lost the popular vote by almost 3 million. Any “investigation” will be manipulated into further attempts to restrict access to the voting booth. We’re not fooled by this attempt to shoot first and aim later.