As a result of Trump’s discrimination against people of color in his buildings, attack on the Central Park Five, and revival of the birther movement against Obama, many of us had no doubts about his embrace of white supremacy. That was only confirmed by the kind of campaign he ran last year.

But during his remarks at the Republican retreat yesterday, he went off script for a moment and dove deeply into his racist core.

We also need to keep the ballot box safe from illegal voting. Believe me, you take look at what is registering, folks — they like to say, Oh, Trump Trump Trump… take a look at what is registering.

Aside from his lies about voter fraud, any decent human being would have suggested that we we need to take a look at “who” is registering. The “what” in that sentence is simply dehumanizing. The backdrop to that is the story Trump recently told Congressional leaders about why he is so convinced that there was voter fraud in the election.

The witnesses described the story this way: Mr. Langer, a 59-year-old native of Bavaria, Germany — a winner of the Masters twice and of more than 100 events on major professional golf tours around the world — was standing in line at a polling place near his home in Florida on Election Day, the president explained, when an official informed Mr. Langer he would not be able to vote. Ahead of and behind Mr. Langer were voters who did not look as if they should be allowed to vote, Mr. Trump said, according to the staff members — but they were nonetheless permitted to cast provisional ballots. The president threw out the names of Latin American countries that the voters might have come from.

When Trump admonishes us to take a look at “what” is registering, he is referring to “voters who did not look as if they should be allowed to vote.” In other words, they looked like they came from Latin American countries.

According to this president, people who should vote obviously look like him…the person who comes from a great gene pool.