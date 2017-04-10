iStock iStock

According to Shane Goldmacher, Trump’s communication director Mike Dubke is trying to “re-brand” the president’s image in time for his 100th day in office on April 29th. As part of that effort he held a brainstorming session (how very “swampish” of him) with 30 staffers — six of whom leaked about it to Goldmacher. Here’s the part that caught my eye:

Dubke, who did not work on the campaign, told the assembled aides that international affairs would present a messaging challenge because the president lacks a coherent foreign policy. Three days later, Trump would order missile strikes in Syria in a reversal of years of previous opposition to such intervention. “There is no Trump doctrine,” Dubke declared. Some in the room were stunned by the remark. “It rubbed people the wrong way because on the campaign we were pretty clear about what he wanted to do,” said a third White House official in the room, “He was elected on a vision of America First. America First is the Trump doctrine.”

As Michael Cohen noted, “America First is not a doctrine. It’s a fascist slogan.” But Dubke nailed it. “There is no Trump doctrine.” That doesn’t just apply to foreign policy. It describes the president’s entire approach to policy. Here is how David Frum summed it up:

That message—a vote for Clinton is a vote for World War III beginning in Syria—was pounded home by surrogates and by Trump’s social-media troll army.