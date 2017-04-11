Quick Takes: The Incompetence of Sean Spicer

* Can you count all the ways that Sean Spicer blew it during his press briefing today? Zack Beauchamp takes a shot at it.

In Tuesday’s briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer said something astounding — that Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad compared unfavorably, at least in one respect, to Adolf Hitler. “Hitler didn’t even sink to the level of using chemical weapons,” Spicer said… Yet when a reporter asked Spicer to clarify his comments later in the briefing, he just dug himself a deeper hole: “I think when you come to sarin gas, there was no … he was not using the gas on his own people in the same way that Assad is doing. There was not … he brought them into the Holocaust centers, I understand that. But what I’m saying is the way that Assad used them, where he went into towns, dropped them, the use of it — I appreciate the clarification, [denying that Hitler used gas] was not the intent.” So, according to Spicer, Hitler only gassed people in “Holocaust centers” — not a term used by anyone in the history of ever — but didn’t “drop” the gas on “his own people” in towns. This is mostly false.

The guy’s job is supposed to be communication. So here’s my take:

My impression of Spicer is that we’re witnessing low-grade xenophobia combined with high-grade incompetence. — Nancy LeTourneau (@Smartypants60) April 11, 2017

* Remember Rep. Joe Wilson? He’s the one who shouted “You lie” during President Obama’s speech to Congress on health care reform. Today he got a good dose of karma.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson received some protests Monday like other Republican congressmen nationwide during town halls this year, getting drowned out at times with loud boos and receiving 30 seconds of “You Lie” chants.

* This will be interesting on several levels:

.@BarackObama will join Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin in May to discuss civic engagement locally and globally: https://t.co/DTXOtOWA7c pic.twitter.com/1LAPqWkYWv — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) April 11, 2017

* Today Southwest Airlines engaged in some A+ trolling.

* Finally, it’s true. The fact that the Trump’s are too incompetent to put on an Easter Egg Roll is telling. Those events provided lots of great memories during the Obama years. Like that time the president went all-in encouraging a little red-headed cutie patootie in her Easter dress and ladybug boots.

Every year we got to watch the president read his very favorite children’s book: “Where the Wild Things Are.”

And then there was that time Michelle Obama once again demonstrated her own “coolness” in how she celebrated the fifth anniversary of her “Let’s Move” initiative.

Yeah, those were the good ol’ days when we were constantly reminded that #ObamaLovesKids.