Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III sure knows how to make sure one of our fifty states gets the clear message that the Justice Department holds them in low regard:

I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and Constitutional power.” –Jeff Sessions, the Attorney General of the United States

I am going to make a general observation here that Hawaii is not only a series of islands in the Pacific, but it is the least white and most ethnically and racially diverse state in the country. That probably has at least a little to do with why a white conservative man from Alabama named after the former president of the Confederacy and the man who fired on Ft. Sumter doesn’t think it’s a legitimate part of America.

And, just so we’re clear, the Attorney General made this remark on the “The Mark Levin Show” Tuesday night while discussing the fact that President Trump’s efforts to ban Muslims from entering the country wasn’t passing judicial muster. Sessions is confident that the placement of Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court will solve that problem.

“The judges don’t get to psychoanalyze the President to see if the order he issues is lawful. It’s either lawful or it’s not. I think that it will be real important for America to have judges in the model of Judge (Neil) Gorsuch and (the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin) Scalia, people who serve under the law, under the Constitution, not above it, and they are faithful to the law. They honor it and don’t try to remake it as they’d like it to be.”

I guess we’ll find out if people like Neal Katyal, who recommended Gorsuch to us, will be vindicated or if Sessions turns out to be right. Where do you want to place your money?