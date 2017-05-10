Quick Takes: Trump’s Paranoia Is Becoming More Debilitating

* In putting together the pieces of the puzzle that led to Comey’s firing, this is an important factor to keep in mind: Trump’s paranoia is becoming more debilitating.

A Republican close to President tells me Trump has been increasingly isolated in recent days. Frustrated, avoiding major public appearances — Robert Costa (@costareports) May 10, 2017

* Here’s another piece of the puzzle:

Days before he was fired, James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director, asked the Justice Department for a significant increase in resources for the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the presidential election, according to four congressional officials, including Senator Richard J. Durbin. Mr. Comey made his appeal to Rod J. Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, who also wrote the Justice Department’s memo that was used to justify the firing of Mr. Comey this week, the officials said. “I’m told that as soon as Rosenstein arrived, there was a request for additional resources for the investigation and that a few days afterwards, he was sacked,” said Mr. Durbin, a Democrat of Illinois. “I think the Comey operation was breathing down the neck of the Trump campaign and their operatives, and this was an effort to slow down the investigation.”

* This could be interesting:

The Senate Intelligence Committee has invited ousted FBI Director James Comey to testify next week. Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, the panel’s vice chairman, said the committee sent a request Wednesday morning but has not heard back yet. Warner said the invitation went out with Republican committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr’s consent. “My hope is that he’ll take advantage of this opportunity,” Warner told reporters. Burr tweeted Wednesday that it would be a closed setting.

* For anyone who was sentient during the Bush/Cheney years, this is sure to break your irony meter.

ALBERTO GONZALES is being quoted as an authority on IMPROPER FIRINGS at the JUSTICE DEPARTMENT What a world — David A. Graham (@GrahamDavidA) May 10, 2017

In case anyone missed the reference, this should help.

* In non-Comey news, you can mark your calendars for the date we’re sure to stop talking about Russia/Trump and start talking about health care again.

CBO and the staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation are in the process of preparing a cost estimate for the House-passed version of the American Health Care Act. CBO anticipates being able to release that estimate early in the week of May 22 and will provide advance notice of the date and time of release before publishing it.

* With that, I’m off to continue binge-watching the second season of Sense8. If you’re not into it yet…you should be.