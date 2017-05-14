Brothers in Harm: O’Reilly and Beck Would Make a Gruesome Twosome

Former Fox News star Glenn Beck has already proven that it’s hard to keep a bad man down–and now, he wants to revive the career of ex-colleague Bill O’Reilly:

I would like to say publicly, honestly — and I know you’re not going to get into this, so just shut the fat trap — it’s why I would like for you to work for TheBlaze. Because I could not get the cable coverage by myself because — not powerful enough unless you have a giant corporation behind you, and when you have that, then you’re beholden to somebody. But if we could unite our powers for good as opposed to evil — but that’s another conversation.

It wouldn’t be that much of a surprise if O’Reilly casts his lot with Beck: as we speak, Billo is groping for continued media relevance, and a move to Beck’s outfit would certainly make headlines. A man with O’Reilly’s ego needs a platform bigger than his own podcast to influence media narratives; TheBlaze isn’t Fox, but it’s presumably good enough for him.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Beck has given a disgraced right-wing broadcaster a second chance to smear and condemn. Our Northeastern readers may remember a fellow by the name of Jay Severin, a Republican consultant who became a talk-radio host in the Boston area in the late-1990s. Like Donald Trump, Severin bashed Muslims, hurled sexist invective at Hillary Clinton and blamed undocumented immigrants for virtually every problem in this country. In 2009, Severin demonstrated what “conservative intellectualism” is really all about when it comes to immigration:

In one of his broadcasts this week, Severin said: “So now, in addition to venereal disease and the other leading exports of Mexico – women with mustaches and VD – now we have swine flu.” Later, he described Mexicans as “the world’s lowest of primitives.” “When we are the magnet for primitives around the world – and it’s not the primitives’ fault by the way, I’m not blaming them for being primitives – I’m merely observing they’re primitive,” he said. He added that Mexicans are destroying schools and hospitals in the United States. He also criticized their hygiene. “It’s millions of leeches from a primitive country come here to leech off you and, with it, they are ruining the schools, the hospitals, and a lot of life in America,” he said. He added: “We should be, if anything, surprised that Mexico has not visited upon us poxes of more various and serious types already, considering the number of criminaliens already here.” In a previous broadcast this week, Severin argued that the Obama administration wasn’t taking sufficient action to seal the border. “The usual 5,000 criminaliens that come across the Arizona border will probably be 8,000 tonight, and maybe tomorrow it will be 12,000, because even Mexicans are going to be trying to get out of Mexico at a greater rate.” Afterward, while talking to a nurse who called his show to complain about healthcare provided to immigrants, he commiserated with her when she said she was glad she didn’t work in an emergency room. “Yeah, well, that’s become essentially condos for Mexicans,” he said.

Severin was nearly kicked off the air for these sadistic comments; two years later, he was finally removed from the Boston airwaves for Trump-like sexual boasts. Of course, he ended up at TheBlaze, where he stayed for nearly four years.

I hope no one bought Beck’s Charlie-Sykes-style redemption act these last few months. He’s still the same scoundrel he always was: his heart still pumps out hate. By inviting O’Reilly on board, he’s declaring that sexual harassment, stereotyping of nonwhites, and egotism run amok are just good old-fashioned American values. TheBlaze is a suitable name for this network, as Beck and O’Reilly can both go to hell.