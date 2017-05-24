Quick Takes: Twenty-Three Million Would Lose Health Insurance Under AHCA

* CBO released their scoring on the latest version of the AHCA this afternoon. In essence, what we learned is that House Republicans just voted for a bill that would cause 23 million Americans to lose their health insurance over the next 10 years. Here’s how it looks in graph form.

* Both Dylan Scott and Tierney Sneed have written summaries of the report. Based on what I’ve read so far, you have three goals if this piece of shit passes:

1. Don’t get sick

2. Don’t get old

3. Don’t live in a state that will ask for waivers from ACA regulations

If you do all three of those things, you should be OK.

* It has become obvious that Trump didn’t think about the challenge of replacing Comey before he fired him.

The team tasked by the White House with finding a new director for the FBI is resetting its search, a senior administration official told CNN, after a wide range of dissatisfaction with talk of Sen. Joe Lieberman as a possible nominee. President Donald Trump said last week that he was “very close” to choosing a new FBI director to replace James Comey, who was leading the investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia and was fired earlier this month… At one point, Lieberman, the former Democratic senator and vice presidential nominee, was considered a leading candidate. But Trump has since decided he wants to see a broader range of candidates for the job, the official said.

* Nate Silver challenges some of the conventional wisdom that has developed about Trump.

A widely held tenet of the current conventional wisdom is that while President Trump might not be popular overall, he has a high floor on his support. Trump’s sizable and enthusiastic base — perhaps 35 to 40 percent of the country — won’t abandon him any time soon, the theory goes, and they don’t necessarily care about some of the controversies that the “mainstream media” treats as game-changing developments… But the theory isn’t supported by the evidence. To the contrary, Trump’s base seems to be eroding. There’s been a considerable decline in the number of Americans who strongly approve of Trump, from a peak of around 30 percent in February to just 21 or 22 percent of the electorate now. (The decline in Trump’s strong approval ratings is larger than the overall decline in his approval ratings, in fact.) Far from having unconditional love from his base, Trump has already lost almost a third of his strong support. And voters who strongly disapprove of Trump outnumber those who strongly approve of him by about a 2-to-1 ratio, which could presage an “enthusiasm gap” that works against Trump at the midterms. The data suggests, in particular, that the GOP’s initial attempt (and failure) in March to pass its unpopular health care bill may have cost Trump with his core supporters.

* Ryan Lizza recounts the events that have occurred over the last few weeks and then provides this quote from a journalist who’s been here before.

In April, after Trump declined to speak at the White House Correspondents’ Association’s annual dinner in Washington, Bernstein and Woodward accepted an invitation to address the crowd of journalists. Bernstein paid homage to his old partner by reading a list of lessons he had learned from Woodward. On Tuesday, he told me that that the first lesson was particularly important to Trump reporting. “Almost inevitably, unreasonable government secrecy is the enemy—and, usually, the giveaway about what the real story might be,” Bernstein said. “And when lying is combined with secrecy there is usually a pretty good roadmap in front of you.” He added, “Yes, follow the money. But also follow the lies.”

* I have found that throughout this whole ordeal, Rep. Adam Schiff has been both thoughtful and determined in a way that is reassuring. Amidst all the noise, here is where we are with the investigation into the underlying question of whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.