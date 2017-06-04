Terror Can Never Win

For every one person who gives in to fear or hate, there are always at least four or five more who refuse to. This is why terrorism is painful but futile; it cannot break the human spirit.

Two weeks ago, after the horrific assault on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, I thought that if the perpetrator intended to make people afraid of going out to enjoy themselves, then he was a fool as well as a fiend. Intimidation cannot work on everybody. It cannot even work on a majority. Yes, a few while surrender to fear, but only a few.

As of this morning, seven are dead and nearly fifty are injured in London. We cannot forget the names of those who were killed and hurt, just as we cannot forget the names of those who were killed and hurt in Manchester.

Those who died won’t be brought back by bigotry. Two years ago, I noted the hate crimes that occurred in the aftermath of the Paris terror attacks. Similar hate crimes occurred after the Manchester attack. I fear that the same will occur after these attacks–and I will reiterate what I said two years ago: such hate crimes are every bit as immoral as the terror attacks themselves.

As always, we must push back against those who seek to exploit terrorism for political benefit. Shame on Donald Trump for using the London attacks to gin up support for his Muslim travel ban:

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Trump later tweeted:

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

He could have left it at that, and shown a modicum of class–the same class shown by those who helped, those who held, those who are trying to heal the survivors, those who refuse to give in to fear and hate in the wake of terror.

Neither terrorists nor those who exploit terror for political gain can win in the long run. The best of humanity will always survive. It has to.

UPDATE: Oy, another Trump Twitter tirade.