Quick Takes: Good, Bad and Ugly Comey Fallout

A roundup of news that caught my eye today.

Here’s a roundup of the reaction to Comey’s testimony today at the Senate Intelligence Committee.

* Other than putting the word “lies” in quotes, the New York Times came out blazing.

* Speaking of lies, that seemed to be a theme for Comey.

* Even Chris Wallace said it wasn’t a good day for Trump.

Fox's Chris Wallace explains why today's hearing was very damaging to Trump politically. Remember this when his network defends Trump. pic.twitter.com/pVZP2xUL0D — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 8, 2017

* Never fear, Brietbart came through with the right wing’s favorite reaction.

ah yes, cornering the pro-Trump millennial market pic.twitter.com/KBBsYMqTjX — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) June 8, 2017

* Meanwhile, Speaker Ryan pulls out the old “naïveté” excuse.

"The President is new at this": House Speaker Paul Ryan defends President Trump's interactions with James Comey https://t.co/izLfuq8S1p pic.twitter.com/VwqIvflVJr — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 8, 2017

The naïveté excuse may be how Trump ultimately escapes accountability. Republicans are treating him like a child more than any liberal has. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) June 8, 2017

* The Washington Post has some interesting graphics about how the cable news channels handled their chyrons in real time during the hearing.

* Finally, I don’t think it will come as a surprise that the whole thing reminded me of this song. Anyone know what happened to Jonny Lang?