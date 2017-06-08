Quick Takes: Good, Bad and Ugly Comey Fallout

A roundup of news that caught my eye today.

by Nancy LeTourneau
Political Animal

Here’s a roundup of the reaction to Comey’s testimony today at the Senate Intelligence Committee.

* Other than putting the word “lies” in quotes, the New York Times came out blazing.

* Speaking of lies, that seemed to be a theme for Comey.

* Even Chris Wallace said it wasn’t a good day for Trump.

* Never fear, Brietbart came through with the right wing’s favorite reaction.

* Meanwhile, Speaker Ryan pulls out the old “naïveté” excuse.

* The Washington Post has some interesting graphics about how the cable news channels handled their chyrons in real time during the hearing.

* Finally, I don’t think it will come as a surprise that the whole thing reminded me of this song. Anyone know what happened to Jonny Lang?

Nancy LeTourneau is a contributing writer for the Washington Monthly.