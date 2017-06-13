Reviving John Boehner’s ‘Hell No!’ Speech

When Democrats used the reconciliation process to avoid a second filibuster on Obamacare after Sen. Ted Kennedy died, Republicans accused them of “ramming the bill down our throats.”

When Obamacare passed with only Democratic votes, Republicans accused them of acting in a partisan manner.

When President Obama used executive orders to deal with issues that were gridlocked in Congress, Republicans accused him of tyranny.

When Democrats refused to vote for a Supreme Court Justice after Republicans refused to even hold a hearing on Obama’s nominee, Republicans accused them of obstruction.

I could probably go on with other examples. But what I want to point out is that the best way to predict what Republicans will do is to take a look at what they are accusing Democrats of doing. Pretty much every critique is actually a matter of projection.

After seven years of hearing Republicans complain about how Obamacare was passed, we’re watching the Republicans use exactly the same tactics they’ve been lying about with their attempts to repeal/replace it. Mitch McConnell has their bill on a fast track to get passed through the reconciliation process before the July 4th recess and has rejected any attempt to work with Democrats. Commenting on Claire McCaskill’s challenge about the lack of hearings/amendments that will be allowed, Ron Wyden provided a comparison to the Obamacare process.

Here's the side-by-side of the debate process for the ACA & for #Trumpcare. Notice the difference? pic.twitter.com/y5FCfS3rbX — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) June 9, 2017

Yesterday we learned that Republican Senators even refuse to release a draft of the bill.

Senate Republicans are working to finish their draft health care bill, but have no plans to publicly release it, according to two senior Senate GOP aides. “We aren’t stupid,” said one of the aides.

Since Republicans are basically incorporating everything that they accused Democrats of doing, we should revive John Boehner’s “Hell no” speech.

Today we’re standing here looking at a health care bill that no one in this body believes is satisfactory… Look at how this bill was written. Can you say it was done openly, with transparency and accountability, without backroom deals struck behind closed doors, hidden from the people? Hell no you can’t! Have you read the bill?…Hell no you haven’t! Shame on us. Shame on this body. Shame on each and every one of you who substitutes your will and your desires above those of your fellow countrymen… And so join me. Join me in voting against this bill so that we can come together anew, addressing the challenge of health care in a manner that brings credit to this body and brings credit to the ideals of this nation. And most importantly, that reflects the will of the American people.

Yep, works for me.