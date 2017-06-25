Yes, Thousands Will Die. Tell It Like It Is.

Republican Senators have needed some smelling salts and fainting couches in the last few days as Democrats have told the honest truth about their tax cut and healthcare slashing bill. First they objected to Elizabeth Warren saying that many people would die as a result of their legislation. The Orrin Hatch whined that Bernie Sanders was accusing him of “murder” when he tweeted that thousands of people will die.

But it’s the cold, hard truth:

The Republican healthcare bill announced on Thursday would cause thousands of Americans to die each year, according to physicians who study government data. Using national health surveys, doctors and academics have tested whether a lack of health insurance increases the probability of death. Most have concluded that it does.

And it does so simply to give the ultra-rich a big fat tax cut at a time of record inequality–in part as a process downpayment on another gigantic tax cut for the top 1% down the road. It’s the perfect mixture of cruelty and greed, killing thousands so that multi-millionaires can have another yacht at your expense.

That sounds like the over-the-top rhetoric of a talk radio host. It sounds hyper-partisan and ridiculous. But it’s just the ugly truth.

And if the last year has taught us anything, it’s that hard truths must be told regardless of how divisive they may seem.