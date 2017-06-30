Quick Takes: Trump and His White Nationalists Want a Trade War

* I have noted before that there are eight power centers in the Trump administration and that the white nationalist group wants a trade war. According to Mike Allen and Jonathan Swan, that situation is heating up.

With more than 20 top officials present, including Trump and Vice President Pence, the president and a small band of America First advisers made it clear they’re hell-bent on imposing tariffs — potentially in the 20% range — on steel, and likely other imports… One official estimated the sentiment in the room as 22 against and 3 in favor — but since one of the three is named Donald Trump, it was case closed… In a plan pushed by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and backed by chief strategist Steve Bannon (not present at the meeting), trade policy director Peter Navarro and senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, the United States would impose tariffs on China and other big exporters of steel. Neither Mike Pence nor Jared Kushner weighed in either way. Everyone else in the room, more than 75% of those present, were adamantly opposed, arguing it was bad economics and bad global politics. At one point, Trump was told his almost entire cabinet thought this was a bad idea. But everyone left the room believing the country is headed toward a major trade confrontation.

* Ari Berman is keeping count of states that are refusing to comply with the data request from Trump’s voter suppression commission.

I'm now counting 18 states opposed to Kobach voter data request: CA, CT, IN, KY, MA, MN, NC, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, RI, TN, UT, VA, VT, WA — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) June 30, 2017

* Kevin Drum says that Trump has finally accomplished something as president.

CBO’s projection of the federal deficit over the next decade has already increased nearly a trillion dollars.

How did he manage that? He promised the one-percenters a tax cut.

How much of the tax revenue shortfall is rich people making low estimated tax payments in hopes their taxes will be cut? All of it? https://t.co/XD39DdBldj — Josh Barro (@jbarro) June 29, 2017

* Philip Bump reviewed every successful and attempted terrorist attacks linked to radical Islamic ideology in the United States over the past 20 years to determine whether or not the travel ban that went int effect today might have prevented them.

Of the 24 attacks listed above, only two might have been prevented had the perpetrator been subject to the full travel ban Trump has proposed. One would have had to have been rejected at the age of 2. No deaths would have been prevented.

* Yesterday, Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary.” Let’s roll the tape, shall we?

* With all of the attention on Trump’s tweets about Morning Joe and Obamacare, this one went pretty much unnoticed today. But WTF?

Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help. 1714 shootings in Chicago this year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

* Finally, here’s a little something that I hope will feed your soul.