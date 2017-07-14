Quick Takes: The GOP’s Moral Problem

* I want to begin with the latest from Jennifer Rubin because…well, because it’s conservative commentator Jennifer Rubin.

Let me suggest the real problem is not the Trump family, but the GOP. To paraphrase Brooks, “It takes generations to hammer ethical considerations out of a [party’s] mind and to replace them entirely with the ruthless logic of winning and losing.” Again, to borrow from Brooks, beyond partisanship the GOP evidences “no attachment to any external moral truth or ethical code.”… We have always had in our political culture narcissists, ideologues and flimflammers, but it took the 21st-century GOP to put one in the White House. It took elected leaders such as House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) and the Republican National Committee (not to mention its donors and activists) to wave off Trump’s racists attacks on a federal judge, blatant lies about everything from 9/11 to his own involvement in birtherism, replete evidence of disloyalty to America (i.e. Trump’s “Russia first” policies), misogyny, Islamophobia, ongoing potential violations of the Constitution’s emoluments clause (along with a mass of conflicts of interests), firing of an FBI director, and now, evidence that the campaign was willing to enlist a foreign power to defeat Clinton in the presidential election.

* That all goes pretty well with my pick for “tweet of the day.”

The Constitution anticipates a President like this. It does not anticipate a Congress so indifferent to a President like this. — Jeff Yarbro (@yarbro) July 14, 2017

* While we were all focused on health care and Don Jr’s meeting, this one slipped under the radar:

On Tuesday morning, a hacker going by the name Johnnie Walker sent a group email to an unknown number of recipients claiming to have a trove of emails from the private account of a U.S. intelligence official. “The U.S. State Department officer’s email has been hacked,” the email announced, and included at least two years’ worth of personal emails from the private Gmail account of a State Department official working in the secretive intelligence arm of the State Department focusing on Russia.

* This is deplorable:

The Trump administration has quietly axed $213.6 million in teen pregnancy prevention programs and research at more than 80 institutions around the country, including Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and Johns Hopkins University. The decision by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will end five-year grants awarded by the Obama administration that were designed to find scientifically valid ways to help teenagers make healthy decisions that avoid unwanted pregnancies.

* Steve Inskeep provides a pretty good summary of a Donald Trump pattern.

Here the president (a) makes a false claim, (b) admits it may be false, then (c) goes on as if it were true. https://t.co/75WMSF1P5W pic.twitter.com/Q7ESWNp4Mq — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) July 14, 2017

* If, like me, you could use a little thoughtful sanity right about now, here ya go…

Looking back at some of the things @BarackObama thought about during the rare quiet moments of his first year in office. pic.twitter.com/N8xbQqv4PB — Cody Keenan (@codykeenan) July 12, 2017

* Finally, I really like this tune and the video—which Johnson shot on his iPhone using an animation app—is great.