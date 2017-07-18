Trump’s Buddy Aras Agalarov in the Steele Dossier

When Rob Goldstone contacted Donald Trump Jr. via email, here’s what he wrote:

Emin just called and asked me to contact you with something very interesting.

The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.

This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump – helped along by Aras and Emin. Obviously the Trump’s and the Agalarov’s know each other and Goldstone is comfortable referring to them by their first names. That’s because Aras, the father, was responsible for talking the Trump’s into bringing the Miss Universe Pageant to Russia in 2013. Agalarov is one of those oligarchs Russia has become known for in recent years and has been referred to as “the Russian Trump.” His son, Emin, is a would-be pop star. What we see from this email is that Aras and Emin have been involved in the Russian government’s support for Trump’s candidacy. It was a meeting between the top Russian prosecutor and Aras that led to the meeting with the members of Trump’s campaign team in order to provide them with documents and information that would incriminate Hillary Clinton. Now, take a look at what is stated in the Steele dossier.

There is no proof that “Source D” is Aras Agalarov. But obviously he is the one responsible for bringing Trump to Moscow in 2013 for the pageant. The date of June 2016 jumps off the page as the month Aras initiated a meeting between the Trump campaign team and Russian operatives for the purpose of feeding them valuable intelligence on his opponent.

Here is the only other time Source D is mentioned in the dossier:

It was during Trump’s trip to Moscow for the Miss Universe Pageant that he stayed at the Ritz Carlton and was largely hosted during that time by Aras Agalarov. If anyone knows whether the so-called “golden showers” event actually took place, in would be Aras (and/or his son Emin). So this provides some credence to the possibility that Aras is Source D.

Later in the dossier, Agalarov is specifically named as someone who would have information about Trump’s bribes to Russians and his sexual forays while in St. Petersburg.

If what I am suggesting is factual, what we have is a story of the June 2016 meeting that is qualitatively different than the one being told by both Donald Jr. and the Russian operatives who attended. Rather than being a meeting that went nowhere, Agalarov (or Source D) told Steele that the Russian intelligence shared at that time was “very helpful.”