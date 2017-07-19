Quick Takes: Senate Bill Would Take Health Care Away From 32 Million

* CBO has already produced a report on McConnell’s plan to repeal Obamacare and delay replacement. Actually all they had to do was dust off and tweak their report on the same bill Republicans passed in 2015 that was vetoed by Obama. Here are the top line numbers:

The number of people who are uninsured would increase by 17 million in 2018, compared with the number under current law. That number would increase to 27 million in 2020, after the elimination of the ACA’s expansion of eligibility for Medicaid and the elimination of subsidies for insurance purchased through the marketplaces established by the ACA, and then to 32 million in 2026. Average premiums in the nongroup market (for individual policies purchased through the marketplaces or directly from insurers) would increase by roughly 25 percent—relative to projections under current law—in 2018. The increase would reach about 50 percent in 2020, and premiums would about double by 2026.

* Sometimes I honestly think that Trump’s presidency is one big FU to America. This is one of those times:

Trump on jobs reports: "For a long time, they don't matter. But now I accept those numbers very proudly." pic.twitter.com/NGSafcTerU — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 19, 2017

* Speaking of jobs, it seems appropriate that this would happen on the six month anniversary of Trump’s inauguration.

Carrier Corp. is beginning job cuts at the Indianapolis factory that became a rallying cry for President Donald Trump because of the company’s plans to shift work to Mexico. About 300 employees will leave this week as part of a previously announced plan to relocate production of fan coils, Carrier said in a statement Wednesday. A total of 600 jobs will be eliminated during the next few months, the unit of United Technologies Corp. said.

* The Carrier jobs Trump bragged about keeping and disappearing, Trumpcare is on it’s death bed, the wall isn’t going to get built, infrastructure plans are nowhere to be seen and tax cuts are imperiled. Who’s tired of all that winning?

That is my introduction to the latest from Peter Baker titled, “Trump Finds That Demolishing Obama’s Legacy Is Not So Simple.”

Determined to dismantle his predecessor’s legacy, Mr. Trump in the space of a couple of hours this week reluctantly agreed to preserve President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran and failed in his effort to repeal Mr. Obama’s health care program. The back-to-back events highlighted the challenge for a career developer whose main goal since taking office six months ago has been to raze what he sees as the poorly constructed edifices he inherited. Mr. Trump has gone a long way toward that objective through executive action, but now faces the reality that Mr. Obama’s most prominent domestic and international accomplishments remain intact.

* Finally, my wish for everyone in this country is that they could be represented in the Senate by a human being like this. For everyone dishing out advice about what Democrats need to do to win elections, I simply say, “more of this, please.”