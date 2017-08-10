Quick Takes: Is Trump Getting Ready to Ditch the GOP?

* Today Trump kept up his attacks on the one man he needs to actually pass any legislation.

Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

* Over at the Weekly Standard, Michael Warren is wondering whether the president is preparing to ditch the Republican Party.

Trump has been building the case against his fellow Republicans for some time, but it came to a head late last month as Obamacare repeal began its path in the Senate. “Republicans in the Senate will NEVER win if they don’t go to a 51 vote majority NOW. They look like fools and are just wasting time,” he tweeted on July 29. “If the Senate Democrats ever got the chance, they would switch to a 51 majority vote in first minute. They are laughing at R’s. MAKE CHANGE!” Then, a few days later, he blamed the “all-time & very dangerous low” relations with Russia on Congress, “the same people that can’t even give us HCare!” Trump’s short-term target was the filibuster and its most important defender, Mitch McConnell. But the beginnings of the broader argument against the GOP are all right there, in 140 characters at a time. Republicans are fools, they’re impotent, and everyone’s laughing at them.

* I looked at this tweet for a long time trying to figure out what attack John Carney, Breitbart writer, was talking about.

We're going to have to create a full #MAGA shadow cultural industry because the Opposition Media can't even do fashion without attacking us pic.twitter.com/NRPf2JUfsy — John Carney (@carney) August 10, 2017

Eventually I had to cheat and look it up. It’s the Statue of Liberty. When using an iconic American image like that as a backdrop is turned into an attack by the right wingers, you know they’ve travelled way deep down the crazy rabbit hole.

* I really can’t believe the kind of thing we have to report on as “news” these days. But it’s true…the President of the United States just thanked Vladimir Putin for expelling our diplomats. In the process, he wound up insulting the people involved by saying “there’s really no reason for them to go back.” Apparently this POTUS doesn’t think they were doing anything productive anyway.

Q: Thoughts on Putin expelling US diplomats? Trump: "I greatly appreciate the fact that they’ve been able to cut our payroll." (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/iR5JbHLHZj — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 10, 2017

* Did I mention that it is very possible that Paul Manafort has been flipped?

Manafort had alerted authorities to a controversial meeting on June 9, 2016, involving Trump’s son Donald Jr., other campaign representatives and a Russian lawyer promising damaging information on Hillary Clinton, according to people familiar with the matter. The president and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were dragged into the matter as details repeatedly emerged that contradicted the initial accounts of that meeting.

