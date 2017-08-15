Trump Just Left Me Speechless With Grief for Our Country

by Nancy LeTourneau
Political Animal
Donald TrumpGage Skidmore/Flickr

I can’t even count how many times I’ve written about the fact that our current president is a mentally unstable man with a long history of doing and saying vile racist and sexist things. But honestly, I have no more words after this rant from Trump at the press conference today.

In case you have any doubts on what that was all about, here’s a clue:

After that, I’m frankly speechless for the moment. It’s not that I am surprised or shocked. It’s that I am overwhelmed with grief that the leader of our country is such a vile human being. And I want to assure anyone who feels the same way that you’re not crazy…nor are you alone.

There are those who will provide you with fact checks and important arguments to dispute what the president said. I’m glad there is always someone around to do that. It’s just not going to be me today.

I’ll be back in fighting mode soon. But for just a moment, I need to mourn for the state of our country.

Nancy LeTourneau

Nancy LeTourneau is a contributing writer for the Washington Monthly.