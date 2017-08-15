Trump Just Left Me Speechless With Grief for Our Country

I can’t even count how many times I’ve written about the fact that our current president is a mentally unstable man with a long history of doing and saying vile racist and sexist things. But honestly, I have no more words after this rant from Trump at the press conference today.

This WHOLE exchange is a MUST WATCH: Trump: "What about the alt-left that came charging at them … the alt-right?" https://t.co/bSQB9aCyCc — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) August 15, 2017

In case you have any doubts on what that was all about, here’s a clue:

Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about #Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa https://t.co/tTESdV4LP0 — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 15, 2017

After that, I’m frankly speechless for the moment. It’s not that I am surprised or shocked. It’s that I am overwhelmed with grief that the leader of our country is such a vile human being. And I want to assure anyone who feels the same way that you’re not crazy…nor are you alone.

There are those who will provide you with fact checks and important arguments to dispute what the president said. I’m glad there is always someone around to do that. It’s just not going to be me today.

I’ll be back in fighting mode soon. But for just a moment, I need to mourn for the state of our country.