This was was published by the Associated Press:

President Donald Trump is promising billions to help Texas rebuild from Hurricane Harvey, but his Republican allies in the House are looking at cutting almost $1 billion from disaster accounts to help finance the president’s border wall. The pending reduction to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief account is part of a spending bill that the House is scheduled to consider next week when Congress returns from its August recess. The $876 million cut, part of the 1,305-page measure’s homeland security section, pays for roughly half the cost of Trump’s down payment on a U.S.-Mexico border wall. It seems sure that GOP leaders will move to reverse the disaster aid cut next week. The optics are politically bad and there’s only $2.3 billion remaining in disaster coffers.

Not much seems to be working out well for Trump. He’s going to head for Missouri soon to make his case for tax reform, and he doesn’t even realize how dead that effort already is.

Everything he touches fails. So, maybe he’s not the person to try to get relief for southeast Texas or figure out how to raise the debt ceiling. Someone needs to figure those things out, though. And fast.