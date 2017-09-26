Quick Takes: Graham Cassidy is Dead…For Now

* It looks like McConnell pulled the plug rather than face defeat.

Senate Republicans, emerging from their weekly policy lunch Tuesday, said they would not move ahead with a vote on the most recent repeal legislation, sponsored by Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. The public opposition from three Republican senators — John McCain of Arizona, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine, had doomed that bill to defeat. “We’re not going to be able to do that this week,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Graham, however, insisted the effort would be revived later. “We’re coming back at this after taxes,” he said, referring to the tax-cut effort that Republican leaders have pledged to push forward this fall.

* Another Republican retirement.

Sen. Bob Corker said Tuesday he will not seek re-election next year. “After much thought, consideration and family discussion over the past year, Elizabeth and I have decided that I will leave the United States Senate when my term expires at the end of 2018,” the Chattanooga Republican said in a statement.

The battle of the oligarchs will certainly heat up for the Republican primary in Tennessee next year.

* One thing you can say about Trump, he sure knows how to nurse a grudge.

Mr. Trump expressed frustration with Mr. Sessions’ March decision to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s probe of Russian election meddling, according to three people at the dinner for conservative leaders. “You could feel it dripping with venom,” one dinner guest said of Mr. Trump’s comment. “It was something else.”… Mr. Trump was answering a guest’s question on a policy technicality when his mood appeared to shift, the people said. He advised the guest to reach out to the attorney general on the issue, then said of Mr. Sessions: “He recused himself on Russia, which he should never have done.” Mr. Trump also suggested Mr. Sessions was ineffective at his job. “He basically told everyone in the room to go tell Sessions to get moving” on various policy fronts, one person said.

* Shot:

Taking a Knee Did Not Stop a Shooting in Chicago or Raise Anyone Out of Poverty https://t.co/PDPBhkDhzx pic.twitter.com/7lMqBVMRkP — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 26, 2017

Chaser:

Neither did a walk across the Selma bridge or a march on Washington. And condescending white people were lecturing efficacy back then, too. https://t.co/uSC43tgkPf — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 26, 2017

* The term “elitist” gets thrown around a lot these days. George Clooney shot it down.

Here’s the thing: I grew up in Kentucky. I sold insurance door-to-door. I sold ladies’ shoes. I worked at an all-night liquor store. I would buy suits that were too big and too long and cut the bottom of the pants off to make ties so I’d have a tie to go on job interviews. I grew up understanding what it was like to not have health insurance for eight years. So this idea that I’m somehow the “Hollywood elite” and this guy who takes a shit in a gold toilet is somehow the man of the people is laughable.

* Finally, the discussion about race, sports and the national anthem gives me a great excuse to post this.