Quick Takes: A Mass Exodus From the Trump Administration?

* The folks at Axios seem to have a pretty good track record for picking up on whispers coming from the Trump White House. If Mike Allen is right about this, all I can say is, “Wow!”

The biggest threat to the Trump presidency, the markets and our ability to deal with future crises is the coming staff exodus. We cannot stress enough how many essential staff and officials want out — if not this quarter, then soon after the new year: Watch for Gary Cohn to bolt after tax reform, which we think slips into Q1 of 2018. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s situation is untenable: We hear he’s likely to leave by the new year… Chief of Staff John Kelly is the one to watch closest. He doesn’t get enough credit for the discipline he has enforced inside the White House. He bristles at the boss’s loose, erratic ways, though. The average tenure of a COS who likes his job is roughly a year.

That list includes two of the three people Sen. Corker suggested were the ones separating our country from chaos.

* I’m pretty sure that Pelosi and Schumer weren’t that surprised when Trump completely flipped on promises to deal with the Dreamers.

The Trump administration released a list of hard-line immigration principles late Sunday that threaten to derail a deal in Congress to allow hundreds of thousands of younger undocumented immigrants to remain in the country legally. The administration’s wish list includes the funding of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a crackdown on the influx of Central American minors and curbs on federal grants to “sanctuary cities,” according to a document distributed to Congress and obtained by The Washington Post.

* Let’s summarize some of the latest news via Trump’s twitter account. First, there was this:

I called Chuck Schumer yesterday to see if the Dems want to do a great HealthCare Bill. ObamaCare is badly broken, big premiums. Who knows! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

Here’s Schumer’s response:

In a statement on Saturday, Mr. Schumer said: “The president wanted to make another run at repeal and replace, and I told the president that’s off the table. If he wants to work together to improve the existing health care system, we Democrats are open to his suggestions. A good place to start might be the Alexander-Murray negotiations that would stabilize the system and lower costs.”

* On North Korea:

Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

…hasn't worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

When it comes to the chaos Corker was referring to, that implied threat tops the list.

* On the PR stunt pulled yesterday by VP Pence at the Colts/49ers game that cost us all $200,000, Trump needs to take credit.

The trip by @VP Pence was long planned. He is receiving great praise for leaving game after the players showed such disrespect for country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2017

* Finally, this is the day we set aside a long time ago to celebrate that Christopher Columbus basically lost his way and stumbled onto a land that was populated by Native peoples. In that spirit, let’s take a listen to Frank Waln’s “AbOriginal.”