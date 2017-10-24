What We Can Learn From What Trump Does and Doesn’t Know

Last April I toyed with the idea of keeping a running list of things Donald Trump didn’t know. Here’s what I came up with at the time:

We could add a few things to that list now. But I wanted to point to that issue because, in light of that list, it is interesting to note something that Trump did know about. It comes from a report in Alaska Daily Dispatch about the Alaska Federation of Natives convention. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) was telling the attendees about a meeting that he and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) had in the Oval Office with Trump and Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke.

“We had maps and we were talking all about Alaska issues. So many issues. Our fisheries. Whaling, the culture of whaling in Alaska. The economy. The military,” Sullivan said.

They brought up Obama administration actions that they said hurt Alaska, such as a block on the King Cove-Cold Bay road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge, Sullivan said. On each one, Trump asked Zinke: “Can we change that and help Alaska?” Trump thought of one on his own. Wasn’t the name of a big mountain in Alaska changed by executive order? he asked, referring to Denali, the former Mount McKinley named for the president from Ohio. “Lisa — Sen. Murkowski — and I jumped over the desk. We said no, no!” said Sullivan, who is originally from Ohio. Why? Trump asked.