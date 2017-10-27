Downloadable Dataset of Pell Recipient Graduation Rates

Earlier this week, my blog post summarizing new data on Pell Grant recipients’ graduation rates at four-year colleges was released through the Brookings Institution’s Brown Center Chalkboard blog. I have since received several questions about the data and requests for detailed data for specific colleges, showing the interest within the higher education community for better data on social mobility.

I put together a downloadable Excel file of six-year graduation rates and cohort sizes by Pell Grant receipt in the first year of college (yes/no) and race/ethnicity (black/white/Hispanic). One tab has all of the data, while the “Read Me” tab includes some additional details and caveats that users should be aware of. Hopefully, this dataset can be useful to others!

[Cross-posted at Kelchen on Education]