Quick Takes: This Mueller Guy Knows What He’s Doing

A roundup of news that caught my eye today.

This was one of those days when the best way to keep up with the news was to hang out on twitter.

* Let’s start with an obvious take from Ron Brownstein.

This morning’s unexpected, even stunning, sequence of events gives the impression #Mueller has been around the block once or twice before — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) October 30, 2017

* As I suggested earlier:

Mueller’s choreographed one-two punch today sends a signal to every Trump official: cooperate & get a good deal or resist & get hammered. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) October 30, 2017

* Here’s what happened after the indictments were announced:

News: Manafort and Gates have pled not guilty. Bond for Manafort: $10 million

Bond for Gates: $5 million — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 30, 2017

* The White House tried to minimize the involvement of George Papadopoulos in the campaign. But here is Trump meeting with his “national security team,” which was chaired by Jeff Sessions, on March 31, 2016. Papadopoulos is the second to the left of Sessions.

Papadopoulos’ plea agreement states that at this meeting, while introducing himself to the group, “he stated, in sum and substance, that he had connections that could help arrange a meeting between then-candidate Trump and President Putin.”

* James Comey channelled Reinhold Niebuhr today.

“Man’s capacity for justice makes democracy possible, but man’s inclination to injustice makes democracy necessary.” Reinhold Niebuhr — Reinhold Niebuhr (@FormerBu) October 30, 2017

* There was some speculation on twitter today that I found interesting.

U.S. District Court for D.C. has four sealed cases in its docket with case numbers between Papadopoulos' (182) and Manafort's (201). pic.twitter.com/zDKMY3qHM6 — Steve Reilly (@BySteveReilly) October 30, 2017

* Unrelated to that tweet was this one that expressed what I thought when I saw it:

Let’s not be shocked to learn Flynn, Sr is under a sealed indictment/plea, as well, and that he has been a cooperating witness for months https://t.co/D5VraA7ulq — Sarah L Smith (@SLSmith000) October 30, 2017

* Even before today, things weren’t looking well for this president.

President Trump’s approval rating is 33%, the lowest yet. Disapproval is 62%, the highest yet. Per @Gallup. pic.twitter.com/SLtY58m1X5 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 30, 2017

* Finally, you’ve probably already seen the vile racist ads that Ed Gillespie has been running in the Virginia Governor’s race. Here’s a powerful response from Latino Victory: