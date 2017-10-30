Quick Takes: This Mueller Guy Knows What He’s Doing

A roundup of news that caught my eye today.

by Nancy LeTourneau
Political Animal

This was one of those days when the best way to keep up with the news was to hang out on twitter.

* Let’s start with an obvious take from Ron Brownstein.

* As I suggested earlier:

* Here’s what happened after the indictments were announced:

* The White House tried to minimize the involvement of George Papadopoulos in the campaign. But here is Trump meeting with his “national security team,” which was chaired by Jeff Sessions, on March 31, 2016. Papadopoulos is the second to the left of Sessions.

Papadopoulos’ plea agreement states that at this meeting, while introducing himself to the group, “he stated, in sum and substance, that he had connections that could help arrange a meeting between then-candidate Trump and President Putin.”

* James Comey channelled Reinhold Niebuhr today.

* There was some speculation on twitter today that I found interesting.

* Unrelated to that tweet was this one that expressed what I thought when I saw it:

* Even before today, things weren’t looking well for this president.

* Finally, you’ve probably already seen the vile racist ads that Ed Gillespie has been running in the Virginia Governor’s race. Here’s a powerful response from Latino Victory:

Nancy LeTourneau

Nancy LeTourneau is a contributing writer for the Washington Monthly.