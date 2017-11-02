Yesterday, I noted that the Trump administration’s defense against the proof of collusion with Russia introduced by the guilty plea of former staffer George Papadopoulos was essentially claiming that the Attorney General perjured himself during congressional testimony. I also said that this was going to put Jeff Sessions in an impossible position the next time he has to testify before Congress.

Here’s some fresh evidence of that.

There is interest from Democrats on both the Senate intelligence and judiciary committees for Sessions to formally clarify his remarks made before both committees given what’s now known about his interactions with Papadopoulos, a Senate aide told CNN… …Sen. John Cornyn, the No. 2 in Republican leadership who serves on the intelligence and judiciary panels, said he was unaware of Sessions’ attendance at that meeting until now. He added: “I certainly think it’s a legitimate area of inquiry” for lawmakers to pursue. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said Thursday he was still learning all the details about the Papadopoulos matter. Asked if Sessions should amend his testimony before his committee, Grassley told CNN: “I’m looking into it.”

I know that Sessions and Grassley are pretty mealy-mouthed and circumspect in their comments there, but they hardly offered a defense. Cornyn actually said it was legitimate to ask whether Sessions had lied and to discuss what ought to be done about it.

Also, it appears that Sessions has had a sudden recollection of being a prime witness to collusion with Russia.

Sessions definitely needs to clarify the record or “correct” his testimony or whatever it is you do when you’re caught having lied to Congress. We know he’ll say that he forgot all about Papadopoulos just like he forgot meeting with the Russian ambassador at the Mayflower Hotel.

But it’s not believable.