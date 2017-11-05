Republicans, Armed with Thoughts and Prayers After Texas

Nothing changed after Newtown.
Nothing changed after Orlando.
Nothing changed after Las Vegas.
Sadly, nothing will change after this:
More than 20 people were killed after a gunman walked into a church in a rural community about 30 miles east of San Antonio and opened fire on Sunday, an official said.
The official, Paul W. Pfeil, a Wilson County, Tex., commissioner, said he did not have a total count of the number of dead in the shooting, which occurred at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, but he said it was “more than 20.”
Albert Gamez Jr., another Wilson County commissioner, told CNN that he was told by the police that the gunman was chased into the next county and was killed, but it was not clear whether the police shot him or he killed himself.
Mr. Gamez said he was told by an emergency medical technician that 27 people were dead and 24 others were injured.
He said the victims were still inside the church. Sutherland Springs is a small community where everyone knows one another, he said.
He added: “You never expect something like this. My heart is broken.”
David Keen, a constable in Wilson County, confirmed that there were casualties and said “there were kids involved.”
We know Republicans, right-wing media entities and the NRA will get their thoughts and prayers on for a few days, then go right back to facilitating the next massacre. When will it stop? It won’t, so long as large segments of this country refuse to countenance even the slightest restrictions on access to weapons of warfare.
Next year is the 50th anniversary of the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy. We could try to honor their memory by doing something about the senseless gun violence and bloodshed in this country…but of course, we won’t.
UPDATE: True to form, Donald Trump and Mike Pence offer words, but will never offer action:
May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017
Karen & I send prayers to victims & their families in TX.We grieve w/ you & stand w/ resolve against evil. Thank you to the first responders
— Vice President Pence (@VP) November 5, 2017