A Feminist Response to Gun Violence

A couple of years ago I wrote about the importance of a feminist foreign policy. In that piece, I quoted from an article by Jenny Nordberg describing an interview she conducted with Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom.

Wallstrom also cites a growing body of research showing that women’s security is directly related to both national and international security. In the 2012 book “Sex and World Peace” a team of four researchers (Valerie M. Hudson, Bonnie Ballif-Spanvill, Mary Caprioli, and Chad F. Emmett) present data indicating that the more violent a state and its citizens are toward women, the more violent that state is likely to be over all, both internally and in its dealings with outside world. “In fact, the very best predictor of a state’s peacefulness is not its level of wealth, its level of democracy, or its ethno-religious identity; the best predictor of a state’s peacefulness is how well its women are treated,” Hudson wrote in a piece for Foreign Policy.

I also quoted Riane Eisler.

It’s not coincidental that throughout history the most violently despotic and warlike societies have been those in which violence, or the threat of violence, is used to maintain domination of parent over child and man over woman… Progressives urgently need a social and political agenda that takes into account both the public sphere of politics and economics, and the personal sphere of family and other intimate relations. Only through an integrated progressive agenda that takes into account both the personal and public spheres can we build foundations for cultures of peace rather than war.

In light of the horrific shooting yesterday in Sutherland Springs and the fact that Devin Patrick Kelly was court-martialed in 2012 for assaulting his wife and child, this monologue from Samantha Bee last week was amazingly prescient.

While Donald Trump wants to focus on the idea that the Texas shooting was a mental health issue, the reality is that in many ways, gun violence is a woman’s issue. For example, here is the data that Bee referred to at the beginning of that video:

…more than half of the women killed with guns in the U.S. are murdered by their partners. Every month, 50 women are shot and killed in the U.S. by a current or former boyfriend or spouse. We researched mass shootings between January 2009 and December 2016 and found that 54 percent of mass shootings involved a partner or other close family member that was killed.

Here are a few more alarming statistics:

A woman in the U.S. is fatally shot by her current or former intimate partner every 16 hours.